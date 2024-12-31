These were some of the biggest stories in Sheffield in the last year.
Some were serious, affecting people’s livelihoods and futures, others were read by thousands, like the abandoned spaniel who carried his own lead around.
But whatever the circumstances, The Star could be relied on to bring you the news.
Have a look at our reflection of 2024 in stories.
1. Sheffield stories 2024
2. Fargate subway
It was a baby brother to the Hole in the Road
A three-year revamp of Sheffield’s Fargate uncovered traces of a subway similar to the Hole in the Road.
Contractors exposed steps to an underpass that existed for more than two decades between the 1960s and the 1980s.
The structure had two entrances on Fargate - it was built before the street was pedestrianised - and an entrance on the other side of High Street near East the Cathedral. It also had shop displays and basement entrances to Boots and a gas board shop at Coles Corner.
3. Terry Collins funeral
Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a beloved Sheffield man, laid to rest next to the brother he adored.
Terry Collins was just 52 when he died on September 25, 2024, just four years after the shock death of his brother Willy, from whom he was said to be ‘inseparable’.
Terry, who was born into a large Sheffield traveller family, left behind wife Kathleen and his four sons Martin, Terry, Tom, and Paddy Joe.
4. Meadowhall parking
Shoppers risk a £100 charge for staying too long under new car park rules at Meadowhall.
The megamall is clamping down on ‘non-Meadowhall visitors’ who park all day free.
The shopping centre, which has 12,000 spaces, is well served by public transport and popular with commuters heading into Sheffield city centre.
Now, parking is limited to 14-hours per week.
