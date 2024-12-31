2 . Fargate subway

It was a baby brother to the Hole in the Road A three-year revamp of Sheffield’s Fargate uncovered traces of a subway similar to the Hole in the Road. Contractors exposed steps to an underpass that existed for more than two decades between the 1960s and the 1980s. The structure had two entrances on Fargate - it was built before the street was pedestrianised - and an entrance on the other side of High Street near East the Cathedral. It also had shop displays and basement entrances to Boots and a gas board shop at Coles Corner. | Picture Sheffield