Sheffield 10K: Thousands of runners hit streets for annual race

Thousands of runners pounded the city’s streets as they took part in the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K today.

Entrants hot-footed it through the city centre and out along Ecclesall Road before completing a picturesque loop around Endcliffe Park and back into town for the finish.

Thousands of people participated in the Sheffield 10K this year

Nicole Holland triumphed in the women's race in a time of 37m50s, while Michael Kallenberg led the men home in 32m11s, and there were mini and junior runs too.

It wasn't all about the top times, with lots of people running for charity or aiming to beat their personal best.

Rugby league legend Keith Senior, running in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, was among those taking part.

Runners pound the streets during the Sheffield 10K

Rachel Morison was running in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity, having undergone treatment for breast cancer at Weston Park Hospital after being diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

The 45-year-old mum-of-two, from Crosspool, has worked at the hospital as a radiotheraphy physicist for 15 years but said the experience gave her a new-found appreciation of what patients go through and the ‘amazing’ work her colleagues do.

Rachel, whose sons Ben and Toby completed the junior race, put a challenging year behind her by knocking nearly two-and-a-half-minutes off her 2016 time to cross the line in an impressive 61m13s.

Rachel Morrison with her sons Ben and Toby after completing the Sheffield 10K

She told how she just about managed to hold back the tears on what had been an ‘emotional day’.

“Running today, it felt like I was putting everything that’s happened over the last year behind me and saying ‘right, I’m getting on with life’,” she said.

“I’ve never cried this whole time but I had wondered whether I might today. I felt a bit teary but I didn’t cry.”

The Sheffield 10K is part of the Run For All series of events set up in memory of the inspirational athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE, from Leeds, who was diagnosed with incurable cancer but defied the condition to complete a series of incredible endurance challenges before losing her battle with the disease in 2007.

Many runners completed the Sheffield 10K in fancy dress

Runners approach the finish line in the Sheffield 10K

Sheffield 10K women's race winner Nicola Holland

Sheffield 10K men's race winner Michael Kallenburg

Runners approach the finish line in the Sheffield 10K

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill during the Sheffield 10K