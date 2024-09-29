2 . Team Tom

Carl Griffiths ran in memory of his late friend Tom, and in support of Tom’s two daughters, Daisy and Poppy, with lots of friends and family behind them. Carl said: “Myself and Tom's family, including sister Emily, and parents Heather and Gary, along with many of our friends will be taking on the Sheffield 10K challenge to raise funds for two incredible young girls, Daisy and Poppy, the daughters of my late friend Tom.” He was diagnosed with X-Linked Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic condition that damages the membrane covering nerve cells in the brain and sadly has no cure. His health rapidly deteriorated from Easter, until he was unable to speak, swallow, or move, and sadly passed away on July 25 of this year. | NW