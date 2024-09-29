The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, kicked off at Arundel Gate just past 9:30am today (September 29).
The primary objective of every Run For All event, including the Sheffield 10k is to fundraise for local charities and causes that need support most.
Some people are focused on the run, others on the fundraising and having some fun, while others like Sheffield’s beloved Man with the Pram, John Burkhill, do it in their own unique way.
Participants fundraised for charities including Cavendish Cancer Care, Paces, Sheffield Futures, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop project, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.
The atmosphere was fantastic this morning - you could feel the excitement building far before people began gather at the start line.
Even more supporters than there were runners lined the route, which started from Arundel Gate and returned to the same spot after going along Ecclesall Road, cheering people on to keep them going.
Have a look through our fantastic gallery of fantastic people and scenes, to see if you can spot anyone you know.
