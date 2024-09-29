Sheffield 10K: 51 heartwarming photos show costumes and community as thousands take on city road race

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST

Thousands of runners descended on Sheffield city centre this morning to take on a 10k run around the city.

The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, kicked off at Arundel Gate just past 9:30am today (September 29).

The primary objective of every Run For All event, including the Sheffield 10k is to fundraise for local charities and causes that need support most.

Some people are focused on the run, others on the fundraising and having some fun, while others like Sheffield’s beloved Man with the Pram, John Burkhill, do it in their own unique way.

Participants fundraised for charities including Cavendish Cancer Care, Paces, Sheffield Futures, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop project, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The atmosphere was fantastic this morning - you could feel the excitement building far before people began gather at the start line.

Even more supporters than there were runners lined the route, which started from Arundel Gate and returned to the same spot after going along Ecclesall Road, cheering people on to keep them going.

Have a look through our fantastic gallery of fantastic people and scenes, to see if you can spot anyone you know.

1. John Burkhill, the Man with the Pram, hit a milestone with this race - his 1,050th for Macmillan.

Carl Griffiths ran in memory of his late friend Tom, and in support of Tom’s two daughters, Daisy and Poppy, with lots of friends and family behind them. Carl said: “Myself and Tom's family, including sister Emily, and parents Heather and Gary, along with many of our friends will be taking on the Sheffield 10K challenge to raise funds for two incredible young girls, Daisy and Poppy, the daughters of my late friend Tom.” He was diagnosed with X-Linked Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic condition that damages the membrane covering nerve cells in the brain and sadly has no cure. His health rapidly deteriorated from Easter, until he was unable to speak, swallow, or move, and sadly passed away on July 25 of this year.

2. Team Tom

3. The team from Under the Stars took on the race in support of the charity which makes music and nightclubs more accessible for people with disabilities.

4. Meersbrook Bank Primary staff as Toy Story characters ready to take on the run

