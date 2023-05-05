Sheffcare trials new night time resident safety device

Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare is trialling a new system aimed at giving residents a safety warning to prevent potentially damaging falls.

Bide is being trialled at all nine Sheffcare homes across the city

The bedside device, named Bide, works by sensing movement and detecting when someone starts to get out of bed.

That movement prompts a simple pre-recorded message that reminds the person to take their time getting out of bed, with a range of bespoke safety messages also available.

The bespoke message can user the voice of a trusted key worker or family member, creating a very person centred interaction.

The device also has a light function to provide a visual reminder to stay safe for anybody with hearing difficulties.

Bide has been designed by De Montfort University Leicester’s design unit working with Peak Medtek and has been created by Derbyshire GP Dr Tom Adler.

The company is working with University of Central Lancashire and the Innovation Agency, as part of a Real World Validation study.

The Bide is being trialled at all nine Sheffcare homes in Sheffield following a smaller pilot in a single setting which saw a 100 per cent reduction rate in fall rates in two frequent fallers.

A total of 22 devices are being installed in Sheffcare residents’ rooms, with results of the trial due at the end of June.

“For any older person, falling is both worrying and frightening and can have a seriously detrimental effect on physical and emotional wellbeing,” said Sheffcare Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn Rawling.

“Falls at night are particularly distressing and have the potential of reducing mobility very severely, which can lead to a loss of independence.

“At Sheffcare, we want people to be independent and mobile for as long as possible so when we were introduced to Dr Tom Adler we were immediately interested in the Bide and recognised how useful it could be in a care home setting.

