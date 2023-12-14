Sheffcare residents and staff support Children’s Hospital at Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffcare is the charity that operates a chain of nine residential care homes across the city.
One of the highlights of every year for both residents and staff is always the Christmas party held at Colley Working Men’s Club in Parson Cross.
Ands this year’s party also supported Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, as activity workers at all nine homes each raised £100 through special activities to buy a Sheffcare snowflake as part of the hospital’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign.
And money that was left went towards buying presents for children at the hospital over the Christmas period.
Activity worker Rebecca Smith, of Sheffcare’s Deerlands home at Parson Cross, made the special delivery of gifts to the hospital.
“The party was a great success for all our residents but it was really nice too that we were able to give something back at this time of year,” Rebecca said.