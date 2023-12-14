Sheffcare residents and staff support Children’s Hospital at Christmas

The Christmas party was for some of Sheffield’s most senior residents…but the Festive gifts were for some of the youngest!

Sheffcare is the charity that operates a chain of nine residential care homes across the city.

One of the highlights of every year for both residents and staff is always the Christmas party held at Colley Working Men’s Club in Parson Cross.

Ands this year’s party also supported Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, as activity workers at all nine homes each raised £100 through special activities to buy a Sheffcare snowflake as part of the hospital’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

Rebecca (left) presented gifts to the Children's Hospital Charity

And money that was left went towards buying presents for children at the hospital over the Christmas period.

Activity worker Rebecca Smith, of Sheffcare’s Deerlands home at Parson Cross, made the special delivery of gifts to the hospital.