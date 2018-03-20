Shedding light on story behind picture of huge Sheffield-made scissors

One of the mysteries surrounding a missing pair of giant Sheffield-made scissors looks to have been solved - even if their whereabouts are still unknown.

Cutlery firm Taylor's Eye Witness mounted an appeal to track down what may well have been the city's biggest pair of cutters after staff discovered a picture of former Yorkshire and England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott using them to snip a ribbon.

The instruments, thought to be about two feet long, were made in the 1970s and often loaned out - it is believed they were simply not returned after being used for a special occasion. The manufacturer had forgotten about them until Boycott's photo was found during an office move from its historic city centre base on Milton Street to new premises off the Parkway.

But even the tale behind the sportsman's picture had been lost in the mists of time - until now. Paul Snowden, a reader of The Star, was there on the day as a nine-year-old schoolboy and recalled the event, which happened at a new betting shop.

"Geoff was opening a branch of Ladbrokes on Exchange Street in the summer of 1975," said Paul. "I think the buildings in the background were the Market Tavern and Castle Market. It would have been during the six-week holiday."

Taylor's plea went national after being reported in The Star and was picked up by the BBC, but no-one has come forward so far. Last week Joanne Chapman, who runs the company's social media accounts from the Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road, said: "It went mad on the radio. We've not given up hope just yet."

Joanne previously urged people to 'check their drawers and cupboards' for the scissors. It is hoped they could be put on display, or loaned out again.

Taylor’s Eye Witness, which remains an independent company, was founded by John Taylor in the early 19th century. Anyone with information about the scissors should email sales@taylors-eye-witness.co.uk or call 0114 272 4221.