Shed Grounds Maintenance plants trees for charity

A grounds maintenance company has been planting complementary trees for its clients and has so far raised £2,300 for a much-loved hospice at the same time. Shed Grounds Maintenance, embarked on a tree planting mission in aid of Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice to mark their 20 years in business.

Company managing director Peter Botham said the initiative had been inspired by the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ project – a huge national tree planting initiative to mark the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

To celebrate its 20th birthday the company has been planting trees at 20 of its clients’ sites over the past year and making a £100 donation each time to Ashgate Hospice. Peter said many clients had been very enthusiastic about the project and had match funded the donation.

Alison Ward-Foster, Partnership Manager at Ashgate Hospice commented: 'We are so grateful that Shed Grounds Maintenance chose to celebrate their 20th anniversary by supporting the Hospice and raising £2,300. The money raised will help our nurses to be there for patients and their loved ones when it matters the most, whether that be at our Day Services, on our Inpatient Unit or in patients’ homes throughout North Derbyshire. - Thank you so much!'

Peter explained that he had a longstanding connection with Ashgate Hospice having done some landscaping for the organisation when it first started. The Hospice was also the companies team choice of charity to support, having cared for many family members over the years.

“The people at Ashgate are just amazing,” he said. “Being 20 years old, we were looking to make a difference to a charity. We thought rather than just donate money to Ashgate Hospice, we’d plant a free tree in our clients’ grounds and give a donation for each one. A few clients have matched our donation which has been great.

“We thought that tree planting was the ideal way for us to mark our 20th birthday. First of all, we all need to be doing more tree planting! Hopefully a tree is something that is going to last for many years to come. People plant trees in memory of loved ones which has also got a fitting connection with the work of the team at Ashgate Hospice.

Passionate horticulturalist Peter said silver birches had been chosen for the company’s anniversary tree planting as they are native species to the UK, having grown on this isle since the end of the last Ice Age.

Due to the success of the fund-raising campaign, Peter said they had plans to continue to gift trees to its clients through the coming winter and continue to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.