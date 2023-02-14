Shauny G releases first single at 60

Shaun Garratty (aka Shauny G) from Rotherham, South Yorkshire is launching a new music career at the age of 60.

Shaun has penned numerous songs and poems over the past several years, but has never done anything with them – until now!

Following a lengthy spell in hospital followed by major surgery for prostate cancer, Shaun decided that he wasn't going to leave his creations stuffed in a drawer any longer.

Over the past several months, he has started recording some of his songs to make an album.

Now his first single from the planned album entitled 'Oh My Lover', is released for streaming and download on Valentine’s Day.

Shaun gained recognition way back in 1998 when he teamed up with Ben Rogers to write the new musical 'TIDES' which was premiered to critical acclaim, as part if the Sheffield Children's Festival, at the Crucible Theatre.

Shaun then concentrated on his nursing and army careers, eventually being promoted to a trauma ward coordinator and a nursing officer prior to his illness.

Shaun also recently became a member of Talent is Timeless, a nationwide movement for songwriters who are 50yrs and over.