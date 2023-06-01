News you can trust since 1887
Sharrow Street Highfield: Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sheffield home

A man had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Sheffield, emergency services have revealed.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the man went to hospital for treatment following the blaze on Sharrow Street, in Highfield, which is thought by experts to have been caused by an electrical fault.

No details are available of the injuries that he suffered in the blaze, which is thought to have started at around 10am on Sunday morning.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene to deal with the incident, with crews from Rotherham, Adwick and Rivelin fire stations dispatched to put the fire out after receiving an emergency call. They were on the scene for around an hour and a half.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with a blaze. Crews were sent to a fire on Sharrow Street, Highfield, and a man had to be taken to hospitalFile picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with a blaze. Crews were sent to a fire on Sharrow Street, Highfield, and a man had to be taken to hospital
File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with a blaze. Crews were sent to a fire on Sharrow Street, Highfield, and a man had to be taken to hospital

The fire service said in a statement: “One man went to hospital. The fire is believed to be accidental due to a battery/electrical.”

