Sharrow missing man Jason: Worried police launch search for missing Sheffield man, aged 59

Worried police have launched a search for a man who has now been missing from his Sheffield home for over two days.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
18 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:32am

The man, named by officers only as Jason, was last seen at his home in Sharrow at 10am on Saturday, March 4, sparking an appeal for help find the 59-year-old. They have released a picture of him.

Launching the appeal today (Monday, March 6), a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Jason is white, around 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black trousers and may possibly have a black coat. He’s also known to frequent Sheffield city centre.

“Have you seen him? Please report any sightings through our dedicated online portal or live chat function here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ .”

Worried police have launched a search for a man, named only as Jason, pictured, who has now been missing from his Sheffield home for over two days.
They added you can also call the police on 101. Anyone who calls about the missing man, Jason, is asked to quote the incident number, which is 589 of March 4.

