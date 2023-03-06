Worried police have launched a search for a man who has now been missing from his Sheffield home for over two days.

The man, named by officers only as Jason, was last seen at his home in Sharrow at 10am on Saturday, March 4, sparking an appeal for help find the 59-year-old. They have released a picture of him.

Launching the appeal today (Monday, March 6), a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Jason is white, around 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black trousers and may possibly have a black coat. He’s also known to frequent Sheffield city centre.

“Have you seen him? Please report any sightings through our dedicated online portal or live chat function here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ .”

