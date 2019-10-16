Share your views on Sheffield Council for Democracy Week
Sheffield Council is asking people how they think decisions should be made in the city, as part of Local Democracy Week.
Councillors will be manning a drop-in stall in the Moor Market this week from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.
Councillor Terry Fox, deputy leader of the council, said: “We know that Sheffielders love their city and care about its future. We know that people want to have their say about the way in which decisions are made and have their voices heard.
“We will be launching The Big City Conversation across Sheffield shortly, where we want to hear from as many people as possible so that we can better understand our residents’ needs and how they want to talk to us.
“We’re using Local Democracy Week to remind people why it’s so important that they’re involved in the issues that matter to them. We want to start talking to people now, to get them thinking, to get them interested in The Big City Conversation and what matters to them most.”
People will be able to chat to councillors in person or write comments on cards, all of which will feed into their wider consultation.
