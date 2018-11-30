Share your stories of SheffiChristmas past with The Star

Let's do the festive season together! It is officially December so Retro is all ready to celebrate our memories of Christmases past in Sheffield.

I will be reminiscing about how the Steel City partied through December with a special talk at Bishop’s House in Meersbrook Park on Wednesday.

Pictured at the Sheffield Cathedral, where the City of Sheffield Girls' Choir, who won the "Sainsbury's Youth Choir of the Year 1984" competition, gave a concert for Christmas in aid of the NSPCC. Seen is the Choir in front of the Christmas Tree.'23rd December 1984'''

It will focus on ‘The News of Christmases Past’ and be a trip down memory lane through Star headlines.

I will talk through stories and photos which have appeared in you local paper over the last century throughout Advent and Christmas. Be prepared for a few festive laughs along the way on this tour of Sheffield news in the jolliest of seasons – but there are also sombre reminders of years gone-by.

The event starts at 7.30pm and is free, but seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

I am also inviting Retro readers to bring their old Christmas photos on the night and we’ll use them in forthcoming editions.

There is also another chance to share your stories and pictures with us at Crystal Peaks shopping centre on Thursday.

The Star team will be in our pop up shop throughout the day and we want to see as many of your old Christmas photos as possible.

Do you have an image of Santa at Rackhams? Perhaps your parents captured the moment while you were rooting through toys at Redgates? Or is there an old school photo of your class’ Christmas party in the family album?

Bring them along, share your stories and relive the festive fun of childhood.

You can also email copies of your photos to me, nancy.fielder@jpimedia.co.uk or write to Nancy Fielder, Editor, The Star, The Balance

Look out for special festive editions of Retro in the coming weeks and let’s make it a very happy season.