'Shameful' attack on police officers in Sheffield is condemned

A 'shameful' attack on two police officers in Sheffield has today been condemned by fellow officers and members of the public.

A female police officer was sexually assaulted yesterday while investigating a report of attempted rape on Scotland Street in the city centre.

She and another officer were also attacked with a wooden sign as they tried to detain a man in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Police in Sheffield Twitter account commented: "It’s not part of the job it never had been and it’s unacceptable."

Gill Gillies wrote: "Shameful that our @syptweet officers are subjected to such sickening violence while keeping the public safe. Wishing them both a full recovery and huge thanks to them and their colleagues for everything they do daily for us all."

Labour Party campaigner Nikki Bond tweeted: "Awful news. Thoughts with the victim and the police officers who were attacked trying to help her."

And Nita Walker commented: "Vile attack. Hope both officers recover quickly."

Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, sexual assault and criminal damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 83 of April 27.