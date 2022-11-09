News you can trust since 1887
Shalesmoor Sheffield: Road closed due to police incident

A major Sheffield road was reported as being closed by a police incident.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officials at First South Yorkshire, Sheffield’s biggest bus operator, have tweeted this afternoon about the closure and explained it had to divert some of its bus services as a result.

It said: “Shalesmoor closed by police. Inbound to town will divert from Infirmary Road onto Watery Street, Meadow Street/Scotland Street. Outbound from West Bar roundabout, Tenter Street, Broad Lane, back down Tenter Street, Scotland Street/Meadow Street, Watery Street, down to Infirmary Road.”

The company has now put out another message to state that its buses are now back to their normal route.

Shalesmoor has been reported as being closed by a police incident. File picture of police tape

South Yorkshire Police have now stated that the road was closed because of a road traffic collision. They stated none of those involved were seriously injured.

