Shalesmoor Sheffield: Road closed due to police incident
A major Sheffield road was reported as being closed by a police incident.
Officials at First South Yorkshire, Sheffield’s biggest bus operator, have tweeted this afternoon about the closure and explained it had to divert some of its bus services as a result.
It said: “Shalesmoor closed by police. Inbound to town will divert from Infirmary Road onto Watery Street, Meadow Street/Scotland Street. Outbound from West Bar roundabout, Tenter Street, Broad Lane, back down Tenter Street, Scotland Street/Meadow Street, Watery Street, down to Infirmary Road.”