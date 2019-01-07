Shakeaway future at Meadowhall decided after damning zero-star food hygiene report 

Sheffield City Council has provided an update on Shakeaway’s future after the milkshake bar received a zero-star food hygiene rating.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency ordered ‘urgent improvements’ to be made at the Meadowhall milkshake bar following a damning inspection on November 22.

Conditions inside Shakeaway

Customers were then left disgusted after a former employee shared pictures of the revolting conditions inside the bar,

In a statement, Shakeaway said there was ‘no excuse for the poor standards’ and that an emergency team were currently bringing the site up to company standards.

Many customers had called for the bar to be closed down following the inspection but the council’s Environmental Health Team have stressed there is no ‘imminent risk to public health’.

Following the inspection on November on 22, two further visits were carried out on November 28 and December 13 to check on the milkshake bar’s progress.

Officers concluded that it was not appropriate to close the bar as most of the recommended changes had been made and food hygiene standards had ‘improved significantly’.

Coun Lewis Dagnall, Cabinet Member for Environment and Streetscene, said: “This case demonstrates the importance of the Council's work to protect residents and promote public health.

"When risks were identified at this outlet, our Environmental Health team acted immediately to ensure risks were addressed, and continue to monitor progress.

"We will keep pressure on the UK Government to act to make the display of up-to-date food hygiene stickers mandatory in England, like in Wales and Northern Ireland. People should be able to easily make informed decisions about which premises are safe to visit."

While Shakeaway has been allowed to remain open, it will remain on the council’s inspection list and will be re-inspected again later this year.

The council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.

Shakeaway have said that the franchise store will close shortly with the entire site replaced with brand new kiosk.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: “It is the responsibility of each business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. If certain standards are not upheld, or certain practices are unacceptable, it will become a matter for the Food Standards Agency.”