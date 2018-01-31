'Sexual predator' who raped primary school-aged girl is sentenced in Sheffield

A 'predator' who sexually assaulted young victims in South Yorkshire and Scotland, raping a primary school-aged girl, has been jailed.

Ian Dempster was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of a catalogue of sexual offences against vulnerable young girls

The 61-year-old, of HMP Doncaster, was jailed for 18 years, with an additional three years extended licence bringing the total term to 21 years.

He was found guilty on Monday of six counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of exposure and one count of indecent assault against two victims.

Detective Constable Emma Shipley, the investigating officer, said: "Both of this victims lived in fear and suffered horrific abuse at the hands of this sexual predator who preyed on young, innocent girls for his own sexual gratification.

"Dempster has shown no remorse, continuing to deny all of the charges against him and therefore forcing the two women to relieve their experiences again in court.

"I cannot praise their strength and courage throughout the trial and the entire investigation enough. The sentence today is testament to them, in their bravery in coming forward and determination to see him convicted and behind bars. They are remarkable women.

"I'm incredibly pleased that Dempster will be behind bars for the next two decades and hope that today's result goes some way in helping the victims continue moving forward with their lives."

Police launched an investigation into Dempster in January 2016 when the two women came forward to report what had happened to them. He was charged in April 2016 and denied all of the offences.

Dempster threatened both women with violence and one of his victims – whom he abused over an eight-year period – was told she would never see her loved ones again if she reported what happened.

One of his victims was of primary school age when Dempster first raped her.

The offences date back to a period between 1998 and 2009 and took place at a variety of locations across South Yorkshire and Scotland.