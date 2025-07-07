Fox and Duck: Sexual assault at popular Sheffield pub prompts CCTV appeal

By Ciara Healy
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to following a report of a sexual assault in a popular pub in Sheffield.

The image has been released as part of a probe into an incident in the Fox and Duck pub on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, at around 7.45pm on Sunday, June 15.

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault in the Fox and Duck have released this CCTV image of a man officers want to traceplaceholder image
Police investigating a report of a sexual assault in the Fox and Duck have released this CCTV image of a man officers want to trace | SYP

Following the incident police say numerous enquiries have been carried out and officers have identified this man as someone who may be able to help with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting investigation number 14/107886/25.

To report anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by phone on 0800 555 111 or online.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice