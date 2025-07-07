Fox and Duck: Sexual assault at popular Sheffield pub prompts CCTV appeal
The image has been released as part of a probe into an incident in the Fox and Duck pub on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, at around 7.45pm on Sunday, June 15.
Following the incident police say numerous enquiries have been carried out and officers have identified this man as someone who may be able to help with enquiries.
To report anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by phone on 0800 555 111 or online.
