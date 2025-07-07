Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to following a report of a sexual assault in a popular pub in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image has been released as part of a probe into an incident in the Fox and Duck pub on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, at around 7.45pm on Sunday, June 15.

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault in the Fox and Duck have released this CCTV image of a man officers want to trace | SYP

Following the incident police say numerous enquiries have been carried out and officers have identified this man as someone who may be able to help with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting investigation number 14/107886/25.

To report anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by phone on 0800 555 111 or online.