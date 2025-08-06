Sex offender with links to South Yorkshire wanted by police
Webster, aged 42, is initially from the Grimsby area of Humberside, but has links to the whole of the South Yorkshire area, Humberside and Lincolnshire.
He was originally jailed for 10 years, and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life in 2015, following two sexual offences.
He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.
With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police say extensive efforts have been made to trace him, but to no avail.
They are now appealing for information from anyone who has recently seen or spoken to Webster, or knows where he may be staying.
He is described as a white man of medium, stocky build, 6ft tall with very short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is also often known to wear sunglasses.
Police ask that if you see Webster, not to approach, and instead call 999.
Information can be shared via 101 or online, quoting investigation number 14/126361/25.
For those wishing to stay anonymous, independent charity Crime Stoppers can be contacted by phone on 0800 555 111, or online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.