“Do not approach”: Police are appealing for help locating wanted man Stuart Webster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webster, aged 42, is initially from the Grimsby area of Humberside, but has links to the whole of the South Yorkshire area, Humberside and Lincolnshire.

SYP

He was originally jailed for 10 years, and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life in 2015, following two sexual offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.

South Yorkshire Police say extensive efforts have been made to trace him, but to no avail.

They are now appealing for information from anyone who has recently seen or spoken to Webster, or knows where he may be staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white man of medium, stocky build, 6ft tall with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is also often known to wear sunglasses.

Police ask that if you see Webster, not to approach, and instead call 999.

Information can be shared via 101 or online, quoting investigation number 14/126361/25.

For those wishing to stay anonymous, independent charity Crime Stoppers can be contacted by phone on 0800 555 111, or online.