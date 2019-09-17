Sex mad Sheffielders have more holiday romances than almost anywhere else in Britain

According to new statistics, more than a third of people in the city have enjoyed a holiday fling – with Spain the most popular destination for love and lust overseas.

The research, conducted by Gala Spins, polled UK adults to determine whether they had experienced a holiday romance and found that 34% of people from Sheffield have.

What’s more, two in five (37%) have got ‘hot’ on holiday more than five times.

People in Sheffield enjoy more holiday romances than almost anywhere else in the UK.

When it comes to the people of Sheffield, on average, they have experienced five holiday romances.

The top five destinations where residents of Sheffield have had a holiday romance, are:

Spain (Including Spanish islands) (23%)

France (22%)

Greece (Including Greek islands) (15%)

Germany (14%)

USA (14%)

When it comes to the UK cities that have experienced the most love abroad, Sheffield takes third spot.

The top five cities where residents have had a holiday romance and the most fun in the sun are as followed:

1. London (48%)

2. York (38%)

3. Sheffield (34%)

4. Nottingham (33%)

5. Birmingham (32%)

Caroline Brealey, CEO and matchmaker at Mutual Attraction, said: “Nothing beats a holiday romance and it's not hard to see why so many of us find love (or lust) on holiday.

“We're happy, carefree, the stresses of day to day life are a million miles away we look and feel great.

“Combine that with sunshine, good drinks and other singles and it's a match waiting to happen.

“Holiday romances are often whirlwinds, a week or a few days that can be intense.

“Don't forget that like at home, you need to be cautious when spending time with someone new, after all you've only known them for a few days.

“Can holiday romances work? Absolutely yes. There's no doubt that it’s harder once back to your regular life and you might find you don't have as many things in common as you first thought!

“But if you're prepared to compromise, perhaps travel and put the effort into making it work it can. If you like them that much, and the feeling is mutual, then anything is possible.”

Lyn Smith, International Relationship Transformation Expert at Hearts Entwined says: “I feel most people find love on holiday because we’re being ourselves and carefree, and not entirely attached to the outcome. It’s much easier to find love this way, and much harder if we’re exuding the energy of being needy or desperate.”

“Holiday romances can work long term but it’s important to relax and let things happen naturally. Don’t push anything. Take care, the obvious precautions are around taking responsibility for our alcohol consumption and making sure it doesn’t get tampered with.”

Karina Adrian, Head of Brand Marketing at GalaSpins.com, commented: “It’s interesting to see just how many Sheffield residents have had a holiday romance and the top locations.