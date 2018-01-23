Sex attacker hunted in Sheffield

A man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Sheffield estate is being hunted by the police.

The man targeted a woman in her 40s in the Manor Park area at around 8.25pm on Saturday, January 20.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A woman in her 40s was walking in the Manor Park area of Sheffield, when an unknown man approached her from behind.

"The man, who is believed to have been wearing all black and had his face covered, sexually assaulted the woman before running away in the direction of Beaumont Road North.

"The woman suffered minor injuries and has been left shaken by the incident.

"Officers are investigating and are keen to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,037 of January 20.