‘Severe crash’ on M1 in Rotherham causing rush-hour disruption 

Have your say

A severe crash on the M1 in Rotherham is causing disruption for motorists in rush-hour this morning.

One lane is closed on the motorway between junction 35 for Cowley Hill in Rotherham and junction 35A for Stocksbridge.

The M1 in Rotherham. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

The incident happened at about 6.30am. No other details have been released yet.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’