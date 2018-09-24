Several people arrested in Doncaster for committing offences in the town centre

Two men have been arrested in Doncaster town centre for failing to appear before the court.

The offences, which happened last week, were part of a series of activities recorded by the central neighbourhood team.

Two men were found in possession of drugs, one was found with a small amount of cocaine during a stop and search and another handed himself in at the police station in possession of cannabis. Both have been charged to appear at court.

One female was arrested for breach of court order and detained to appear before the courts.

Another female was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in the town centre.

A male was arrested for further racially aggravated offences committed against a café owner in the town centre. The man had previously appeared at court for the same offences and received a fine. He was remanded to appear at court the next day where he received a fine for numerous Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) breaches but was released on court bail to appear before courts for trail in November. He had conditions not to enter the town centre and to sign on at Doncaster police station. On Friday morning, he breached these conditions and was due in custody to appear before magistrates later that day.

A male who recently received a prison sentence for breaching his Criminal Behaviour order that prohibited him from being under the influence of drugs in the town centre immediately breached these conditions on his release and was due to appear before magistrates on Friday morning.

A man who breached his PSPO was given bail conditions not to enter the town centre, but he ignored them and was arrested for bail offences.

Five further individuals were processed for PSPO breaches, seven people dispersed and four people were stopped and searched.