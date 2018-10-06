A witness has described how a mass brawl descended into chaos and resulted in several cars being damaged, a man was left with his ear half bitten off and a gang raided a family’s home.

The drama unfolded in Ridgill Avenue, Skellow, just before midnight last night and several police vehicles and two ambulances were reportedly called to seal off the area.

Police at the scene.

READ MORE: Several cars damaged and man ‘has half of ear bitten off’ on Doncaster street, claims witness



A witness claimed there was a mass brawl between a group of men in the street.

He said a group of “10 to 15” of them armed with batons then smashed their way in through the back door of a terrified family’s home.

After stealing the keys to their car they tried to drive off but then a 4x4 vehicle turned up and started ramming several vehicles parked in the street.

Another fight then ensued which ended up with one man allegedly having half his ear half bitten off.

A damaged vehicle.

READ MORE: First picture and video from scene of major police incident in Doncaster

The witness who saw it unfold said other residents disturbed by the commotion stood in shock as they watched the events unfold.

The 40-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: “It was chaotic, they were fighting on heap.

“Then a group of them smashed their way into this family’s house.

Police at the scene today.

“The mum and her child, who must have only been about three or four-years-old, came running out of the house screaming. They were hysterical, as you would be.

“Then as the gang tried to get away in their car this 4x4 turned up and started going into the parked vehicles. There was smoke coming out of some of them.

“There was this guy on the street with part of his ear missing, he had blood all over him.

"!’m not sure how it is all connected but it was very scary.”

Crime scene investigators.

He added between “six and eight” police cars then turned up along with two riot vans and two ambulances.

Pictures from the scene show how police sealed off the area last night.

READ MORE: Surface water warning as two vehicles ‘leave carriageway’ in South Yorkshire

Officers remained at the scene this morning.

We have contacted emergency services for information and will update this story when we receive details.