Seventh arrest made in police probe into Doncaster stabbing

A seventh arrest has been made in a police probe into a stabbing in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said a 49-year-old Doncaster man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Mexborough on Monday night, in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed.

Six teenagers arrested on suspicion of wounding after the incident have been released on police bail.

Emergency services were called to Dryden Road just after 10.30pm on Monday following a report that a man had been injured during an altercation between a group of people known to each other.

The victim remains in hospital, where his condition is serious but stable.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,057 of June 11.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.