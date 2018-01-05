Seven to stand trial over murder of Sheffield man shot dead in street

Six men and a woman are to go on trial next month over the murder of a Sheffield man shot dead in a city street.

Aseel Al-Essaie, aged 23, was gunned down in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on Saturday, February 18 after he pulled up in a car to attend a family celebration for his twin sister's engagement.

Police officers in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

He was shot in his chest and rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Matthew Cohen, 29, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge; Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool and Keil Bryan, 32, of Brackley Street, Pitsmoor, have been charged with murder.

Razwan Mirza, 35 and Mohammed Mirza, 30, both of Staniforth Road, Darnall, are accused of assisting an offender and Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Upperthorpe and James Good, 30, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, are both charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are due to go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, February 20.