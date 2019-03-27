Edinburgh is a hot spot for great pizza. Here are some of the best.

Seven of the best places to get pizza in and around Edinburgh

For a long time pizza has been a go-to choice when it comes to eating out.

With the rise of Neopolitan pizza specialists, and American pizza having its own distinct style, there are more options than ever. Here are some of the best in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas if pizza is what you're after.

1. Civerinos

2. Roman Pizza Project

3. Pizza Origano

4. Mamma's

