SEVEN of Sheffield's 12 KFC outlets are now OPEN - is your local restaurant one of them?

Seven of Sheffield's 12 KFC restaurants are currently OPEN, but delivery problems persist at the other five.

The under fire fast food chain ran out of chicken over the weekend after 'teething problems' emerged with new 'delivery partner' DHL.

They have since been trying to restock all their UK restaurants but the BBC are reporting that almost a half of their 900 outlets have still not reopened.

The Sheffield outlets that are now OPEN are:

Sheffield, Sheffield Meadowhall, Kiosk F, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, Yorks, S9 1EP

Sheffield, Drake Retail Park (C Peaks) DT, Drake House Retail Park, Drake House Crescent,, SHEFFIELD, South Yorkshire, S20 7JJ

Sheffield, Sheffield West Street Rst, 163 West Street, Sheffield, Yorkshire, S1 4EW

Sheffield, 801 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2GF

Sheffield, Chapeltown, Unit 1, Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, Yorkshire, S35 1RX

Sheffield, Sheffield Haymarket, 1 Haymarket, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 2AW

Sheffield, Sheffield Berkeley Centre Rst, 1-3 Berkeley Precinct, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 8PN

The stores that are still CLOSED stores are:

Sheffield, Queens Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 4DL

Sheffield, 766 City Rd, Sheffield S2 1GJ

Sheffield, 872 Chesterfield Rd, Sheffield S8 0SY

Sheffield, Broughton Lane, Sheffield Arena, Sheffield S9 2DD

Sheffield, 42 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield S20 7PJ

