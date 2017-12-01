Seven men charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Rotherham

Seven men have been charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Rotherham following a police operation in which drugs worth £10,000 were found along with £2,00 in cash.

Kyle Mehmet, aged 32, of Shortbrook Drive, Westfield, Sheffield; Robert Cox, 45, and John Brittle, 35, both of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham; Peter Morland, 41, of Lillian Street, Rotherham town centre; Lee Edwards, 37, of St Leonards Place, Eastwood, Rotherham and Bradley Campbell, 19, of St Marys View, Greasbrough, Rotherham, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on January 11, next year.

They were arrested during during dawn raids conducted between November 22 and 24.