Services running again after tram train smash in Sheffield

Tram and tram train services are operating again in Sheffield this morning following a collision yesterday afternoon.

A lorry and tram train were involved in a smash at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road, Darnall, yesterday afternoon – on the day tram train services between Sheffield and Rotherham were launched.

A lorry and tram train crashed in Sheffield yesterday

APPEAL: Sheffield brothers wanted for attempted murder and serious assault still on the run from police

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

COURT: Owner of Sheffield firm to be sentenced today after baby death

Trams and tram trains were suspended between Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn and Meadowhall for recovery and investigation work to be carried out at the scene yesterday and this morning.

SHEFFIELD DERBY: ‘There is no place to hide,’ warn police

Checks also had to be made to to the tram tracks and infrastructure but services have now been deemed safe to resume.

Four casualties were taken to hospital after the collision.