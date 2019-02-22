Service station staff and a member of the public kept a suspected drink-driver off the road

Petrol station staff and a member of the public helped keep a suspected drink-driver off the road after he had pulled up to re-fuel at an Esso station.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Melvyn Parker, 51, of Newtondale Avenue, Mansfield, parked up at the Esso station on the A617 Hasland bypass, in Chesterfield, before concerned staff refused to authorise a fuel payment.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police were called to the Esso garage on the A617 after a report from the garage that someone had noticed him filling his car up with fuel and they thought he was drunk so they refused to authorise the sale.”

A member of the public also stopped Parker from leaving during the incident about 10.30am, on January 27, and took his car keys from him until police arrived, according to Mr Hollett.

Police confirmed Parker had a bottle of vodka in the passenger seat footwell of his car and there was also an empty bottle of cider.

Mr Hollett said Parker initially failed a roadside drink-drive test but he failed to provide an evidential sample of breath at the police station.

Brick-layer Parker, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2001, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation into whether he had committed an offence.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Parker told her that he had been to his daughter’s home the previous evening and he had been drinking but felt fit to drive the following morning.

She added that Parker said the vodka in the car was not his and it belonged to a friend.

Ms Page said Parker was surprised at the roadside breath test result and he tried to blow into the machine at the police station but he could not register a reading.

Parker has since recognised through his GP that he is alcohol dependent, according to Ms Page, and he is working with a support group.

Magistrates sentenced Parker to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was fined £507 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates also disqualified Parker from driving for 30 months.