Service offers real benefit to MS sufferers

A new exclusive benefits advice service, for people with multiple sclerosis, is already proving very successful in helping people in South Yorkshire claim essential benefits.

The service was developed by the MS Society in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley, working with Disability Sheffield, and offers telephone, email and face-to-face support for all benefit applications, benefit appeals and other related matters.

The service, which has been running since autumn 2017, has already helped 17 people, with three people so far successful in claiming a total of £18,025 per annum.

Emma Reid, the group coordinator for the Sheffield and Rotherham MS Society said: “We have all heard or read about the difficulties many people are having in claiming the benefits they are entitled to. MS Society research shows that nearly one in three people with MS who apply for Personal Independence Payment for the first time are refused the benefit despite MS being a long term condition with no cure.

“It is essential that people with MS can get expert information and advice before they start claiming benefits as this can have a real impact on whether someone is successful first time or not. So we are delighted to be working with Disability Sheffield and Citizens Advice Sheffield to offer people a tailored service that knows both about benefits and MS. I encourage anyone with MS who is about to make a benefit claim to get in touch as soon as possible.”

There are more than 1,800 people with MS living in the Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley areas, many of who will be entitled to benefits. People with MS can be eligible for PIP as well as Employment and Support Allowance, Universal Credit and all other benefits including Carers’ Allowance. The new service is available to anyone with MS or supporting someone with MS in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

Call 0114 253 6774 or email msbenefits@disabilitysheffield.org.uk for advice.