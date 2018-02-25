Service and wreath-laying ceremony in honour of heroic bomber crew who crashed in Sheffield park

Wreaths will be laid in Endcliffe Park today in memory of the crew of a bomber plane which crashed in a Sheffield park during the Second World War.

The Lord Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Andrew Coombe and the Lord of Sheffield Coun Anne Murphy will be among those in attendance for a service in memory of the crew of the Mi Amigo which crashed at the site on February 22, 1944.

Ten US airmen, led by pilot Lieutenant John Kriegshauser, were on their 15th mission of a 25-raid tour of duty when they were tasked to attack a German-held airfield in Denmark.

Their plane was badly damaged in at attack by German fighters and they got into difficulties over Sheffield on their way home.

The crew of the B17 bomber Mi-Amigo all died when their four-engined bomber crashed into a wooded hillside behind what is now Endcliffe Park’s cafe.

Today's event will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial site in the site at 1.15pm before a service in St Augustine's Church, Brocco Bank.

The the exact circumstances surrounding the crash of the Mi Amigo remain a mystery but it is believed he B-17's pilot was looking for a safe place to land and 'zeroed in' on Endcliffe Park.