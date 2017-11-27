Seriously injured passengers abandoned by driver after crash in Rotherham

Two seriously injured passengers were abandoned by the driver of a car which crashed into a wall in Rotherham.

The driver fled after a silver Toyota Yaris crashed on Wickersley Road as it travelled from the Stag roundabout towards Rotherham town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver lost control at the junction with Ledsham Road and crashed into a garden wall.

Two men, aged 26 and 21 and both from Rotherham, were seriously injured in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said 'officers have been unable to locate the driver'.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 101 of November 25.