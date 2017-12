Have your say

A serious collision is causing delays for motorists this morning on the way into Sheffield city centre.

The A61 Penistone Road is partially blocked on the city bound stretch close to Sainsbury's.

Penistone Road

South Yorkshire Police officers have cordoned off part of the road and delays are building.

Bus company First, in a warning about delays and diversions, described the crash as a 'serious police incident'.

Conor Naylor