Serious collision leads to road closure in Doncaster

A road in Doncaster is closed this morning following a serious collision.
ACCIDENT: Sheffield boy, seven, fighting for life after horror motorbike accident
Thorne Road is closed in both directions between Ramskir Lane and Kirton Lane following a crash at around midnight.
COURT: Mum caught using disabled daughter’s blue badge while she was at school
CRIME: Further arrest in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss
A car is believed to have struck a stationary vehicle.
No other details have yet been released.