Serious collision at Hillsborough causing major disruption

A serious collision at Hillsborough is causing major disruption this afternoon, with buses and trams in the area suspended or diverted.

Travel South Yorkshire said trams had been suspended between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge due to what it called a 'serious accident'.

Police have reportedly closed Hillsborough Corner in both directions as officers deal with the incident.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will attempt to bring you more details as we have them.