Serious collision at a Peak District village
A serious collision involving four vehicles and three pedestrians has occurred at a village in Peak District on Sunday afternoon.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 15:21
In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the A6187 Main Road at Hathersage was forced to close and motorists were told to divert.
"No through route except for pedestrians. Expect the road to be closed for some time," it said.
Travel South Yorkshire Alerts also tweeted that its First 272 service had to be diverted via Ladybower and Manchester Road.
Later at 3.01pm, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the road has now fully reopened.