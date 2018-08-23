Serial thief is put back behind bars

A desperate thief who stole razor blades shortly after he was released from prison because he was struggling financially has been locked-up again.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 22, how Paul Leslie Ayres, 42, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, stole the razor blades from Boots, on Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Pictured is thief Paul Leslie Ayres, 42, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for four weeks after stealing razor blades.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He was seen in Boots stealing razor blades valued at £154.99 and he was recognised by a member of security staff from Boots and he was seen by CCTV to go to McDonald’s.

“Staff waited outside and he came out of the restaurant empty-handed but the goods were recovered from a bin in McDonald’s.”

Mrs Allsop added that Ayres has 69 thefts and similar offences to his name and he had recently been released on licence from custody for offences including theft.

Ayres pleaded guilty to the theft of the razor blades from August 21.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Ayres had been released from custody with only £48 and he has outstanding money on his flat and any application for benefits was expected to take between six to eight weeks.

Magistrates sentenced Ayres to four weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.