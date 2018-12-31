Serial motoring offender claims he is on track for a new start in the New Year

A serial motoring offender who was caught driving while disqualified claimed to magistrates that he is determined to get his life back on track for the New Year.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, December 31, how Jake France, 28, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield, was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance on Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, in May.

The court also heard how France failed to answer bail in relation to the offences in September and December.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said police had observed France in a Volvo vehicle being driven into the Alfreton area and checks revealed the vehicle was not insured and it was established that France is disqualified from driving until June, 2019.

France told police he had been living in the vehicle at the time because he had been homeless and it had been parked on private land but he had been looking for somewhere else to park and live.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions twice.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said France has kept out of trouble for some time.

He explained that the defendant had been living in Hasland but he lost his accommodation and he resorted to living in a Volvo estate vehicle which he had acquired.

France had been working at a diner, according to Mr Wilford, but after he lost the job he had to move the vehicle from the restaurant car park to the Coach House, at Alferton, and that was when he was caught by police.

Mr Wilford added that France had lost his accommodation during court proceedings and he had moved to London which had created difficulties regarding his address and bail breaches.

France said: “I am not a criminal. I used to get in trouble. I have really stopped that and I have tried so hard over the last two years and I have done a lot of things to stay out of trouble.

“Circumstances led me to this situation.

“I have got accommodation and I can guarantee it will not happen again.

“It’s a New Year and a new start and if I crack on with a community order I can maybe get my life back on track.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on January 4.