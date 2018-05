Have your say

Sentimental keepsakes left at a Rotherham five-year-old's grave have been stolen.

Two decorated stones each bearing the name of Shay Turner went missing yesterday from a cemetery in Rotherham.

Shay Turner's grave.

Shay was laid to rest less than a week ago but his parents woke up on Saturday to find the items had been taken from his grave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rotherham central policing team on Facebook or Twitter or call police on 101.