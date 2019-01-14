Sentimental football medal stolen during Sheffield burglary

Police are appealing for information after a solid gold football medal with sentimental value was stolen during a burglary in Sheffield.

The solid gold medal medal – which is engraved with the name ‘J.Butler’ – was stolen in a burglary from a property on Chapel Road, Chapeltown on Saturday January 12.

The medal is engraved with 'J.Butler'

READ MORE: Sheffield cycling project aims to tackle loneliness among older people in care homes

It is of great sentimental value to the victim, and is unique as it relates to a title win in a southern football league in 1912.

READ MORE: Campaign for flypast to mark Mi Amigo plane crash anniversary in Sheffield discussed in House of Commons

Officers are looking for any information regarding the missing engraved medal.

READ MORE: New Sheffield tree inspections to begin in attempt to save dozens from the chop

If you have any information about the medal’s whereabouts call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/15788/19.