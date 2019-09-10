Senior Rotherham councillor launches bid to become Rother Valley MP
A senior Rotherham councillor has put himself forwards for the selection process which could see him stand as Labour’s candidate for the Rother Valley constituency in the next general election.
Coun Dominic Beck has served on Rotherham Council since 2011 and has been a Labour Party member since the age of 16.
Currently he serves on the council’s ruling Cabinet with responsibility for housing, a role which has led to him overseeing a major development in providing new council homes for the borough.
In a statement, Coun Beck said: “Brexit needs to be delivered and collectively we need to see it through.
“Sadly I feel it is providing a political fog to the real everyday injustices that the poorest in our society are facing.
“On the day we leave the EU there will still be people struggling to make ends meet, households facing up to the reality of being made homeless and our public services grossly under funded.
“These are issues we should not ignore,” he said.
The current Rother Valley MP is Sir Kevin Barron, who has held the position for 36 years.
During the summer he announced this term would be his last.