See inside the Sheffield building in the running to be crowned UK's best new development

A group of old warehouses in Sheffield which were dramatically transformed to become a marketing HQ are in the running to be crowned the UK's best new building.

Albert Works, on Sidney Street in the city's cultural industries quarter, has been announced as a winner of the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.

Inside Albert Works on Sidney Street in Sheffield city centre (pic: Tom Kahler)

It is one of 49 winners across the UK in contention for the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize, presented each year to the designers behind the country's best new building.

The £2.2 million office complex, with around 1,600sqm of floor space, was created by Cartwright Pickard Architects for City Estates and is now home to the creative marketing agency Jaywing.

Judges praised the team behind the development for breathing new life into the derelict warehouse buildings to create a 'generous and calm working environment'.

They were particularly impressed by how architects managed to balance the new and old elements to create a 'wonderfully lit' flexible workspace.

Albert Works' creators were praised for creatively fusing old and new elements (pic: Tom Kahler)

They wrote: "The scheme is sympathetic to its context in reuse of existing buildings, but bold clear interventions provide impact...

"Cartwright Pickard has skilfully negotiated a clever design which seeks to balance the potentially conflicting demands of landlord and tenant. The project 'speaks' Sheffield with confidence."

Albert Works was one of three buildings in Sheffield to be recognised by RIBA, alongside Old Shed New House in North Yorkshire and The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives in Halifax.

Cartwright Pickard's director Peter Cartwright said: "We have been involved in a number of projects in Sheffield’s cultural industries quarter which have won several local and regional design awards, but Albert Works is the first to be recognised with a national award from RIBA.

The development is vying with 48 others across across the UK to win the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize

"We feel that the building shows the quality of architecture that can be achieved on a tight budget when you work hard and work effectively together. We are absolutely delighted that the efforts of our client, the whole design team and our practice have been recognised in this way."

Jaywing's chief creative director David Wood said the building was not just good to look at but had revolutionised the way its team works.

"It’s been incredible to see the influence that the building has had on our people and collaboration right across Jaywing," he explained.

"The building has been transformational, from the impact it has had culturally, right through to the atmosphere and the way we come together to work and socialise.

"The many different types of spaces allow people to get away from their desks and come together to collaborate and be creative, which is obviously very important to the nature of our business. We’re producing much more effective work for a clients as a result."

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: "From exceptional mixed-use buildings that bring a community together, and breathing new life into dilapidated historic buildings, to getting the best value from an awkward site or limited budget, every one of this year’s award winners is a testament to the architects' skill in solving a range of challenges to create projects that will inspire and delight their users and communities for years to come."