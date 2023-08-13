News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside the £435,000 home for sale in Woodhouse with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

The impressive detached home stands in an 'exclusive' cul-de-sac and is 'ideally placed for local schools'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This spacious five-bedroom detached home in Woodhouse, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £435,000.

The property on Linley Close, an 'exclusive' cul-de-sac which the estate agents Haus says is 'ideally placed' for local schools, also has three bathrooms, an impressive 'dual aspect' lounge and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Other features at the property, designed by the award-winning aad architects, include the 'attractive' oak internal decor, a driveway and garage, and the Hive Active Central Heating system.

As well as being conveniently located for local schools, Haus says the home is close to various local amenities, the railway station and the M1 motorway, and not far from Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Drakehouse retail park and Rother Valley Country Park.

The five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, which is for sale with an asking price of £435,000

1. Detached house

The five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, which is for sale with an asking price of £435,000

The open plan dining and living room at the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

2. Dining and living room

The open plan dining and living room at the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

The living room of the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

3. Living room

The living room of the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

An ensuite room at the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

4. Ensuite room

An ensuite room at the five-bedroom house on Linley Bank Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield

