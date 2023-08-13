Sheffield Houses: Inside the £435,000 home for sale in Woodhouse with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
The impressive detached home stands in an 'exclusive' cul-de-sac and is 'ideally placed for local schools'
This spacious five-bedroom detached home in Woodhouse, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £435,000.
The property on Linley Close, an 'exclusive' cul-de-sac which the estate agents Haus says is 'ideally placed' for local schools, also has three bathrooms, an impressive 'dual aspect' lounge and comes with a 10-year guarantee.
Other features at the property, designed by the award-winning aad architects, include the 'attractive' oak internal decor, a driveway and garage, and the Hive Active Central Heating system.
As well as being conveniently located for local schools, Haus says the home is close to various local amenities, the railway station and the M1 motorway, and not far from Crystal Peaks shopping centre, Drakehouse retail park and Rother Valley Country Park.