See Hillsborough and Bramall Lane like never before at Sheffield artist’s exhibition

Fans on both sides of Sheffield’s football divide can see their beloved team’s home like never before as part of an art exhibition in the city centre.

Bryan John, of Millhouses, is displaying pieces of both Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium and United's Bramall Lane as part of a series of pieces of scenes across the Steel City.

His other pieces include Park Hill flats, Stanage Edge, The Fat Cat pub and views of the city from Psalter Lane and Nether Edge and are all on display at Montgomery Theatre.

Bryan said: "Most of my paintings are of Sheffield as part of a project I'm doing. Every time I paint something I always get discussions given how much Sheffielders love Sheffield and people have always been saying that I should do the football grounds.

"I said I would but I said if I was going to do them, I wanted to do both at the same time."

Bryan, 37, said he'd always had an interest in art but only started selling his work around two years ago.

He said: "It all came about by accident really. I was walking back to the station in York and noticed the sunset on the river and I took a picture of it. As soon as I altered the contrast all these colours came up.

"I always go out about an hour before sunset and take a picture of what I'm going to paint because the colours in the sky are amazing - I did the same with the football grounds."

Bryan is painting scenes across Sheffield as part of his Cityscapes project. His other pieces include the River Thames in London and the Lake District.

The exhibition will run at the Montgomery Theatre until the end of September and is open from 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am until 1pm on Saturdays.

For more information or to order any of the prints visit www.bryanjohnartist.co.uk