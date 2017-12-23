Secret Netflix codes you need to unlock thousands of TV shows and films this Christmas

Christmas is all about spending time with the family and sometimes there's nothing better than quality time in front of a good film.
This is where Nextflix comes in extremely handy.
The streaming service has thousands of shows and films for users to watch at their leisure.
But the problem usually comes down to picking something everyone is happy watching.
This is where knowing exactly what genre you're in the mood for comes in very handy.
As does the secret Nextflix codes that unlock them all.
This dedicated site has the mammoth list of codes and all you need to do is change the URL to access them.
To access the secret codes, simply put the code at the end of www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
Here are just a few examples of the secret codes but to find the entire list then click here.
Anime Comedies: 9302
Baseball Movies: 12339
Classic Comedies: 31694
Dutch Movies: 10606
Eastern European Movies: 5254
Fantasy Movies: 9744
Gangster Movies: 31851
Historical Documentaries: 5349
Independent Thrillers: 3269
Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271
Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423
Late Night Comedies: 1402
Military Documentaries: 4006
New Zealand Movies: 63782
Political Thrillers: 10504
Quirky Romance: 36103
Reality TV: 9833
Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
TV Shows: 83
Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
Zombie Horror Movies: 75405