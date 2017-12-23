Secret Netflix codes you need to unlock thousands of TV shows and films this Christmas

Have your say

Christmas is all about spending time with the family and sometimes there's nothing better than quality time in front of a good film.

This is where Nextflix comes in extremely handy.

The streaming service has thousands of shows and films for users to watch at their leisure.

But the problem usually comes down to picking something everyone is happy watching.

This is where knowing exactly what genre you're in the mood for comes in very handy.

As does the secret Nextflix codes that unlock them all.

This dedicated site has the mammoth list of codes and all you need to do is change the URL to access them.

To access the secret codes, simply put the code at the end of www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

Here are just a few examples of the secret codes but to find the entire list then click here.

Anime Comedies: 9302

Baseball Movies: 12339

Classic Comedies: 31694

Dutch Movies: 10606

Eastern European Movies: 5254

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Gangster Movies: 31851

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Military Documentaries: 4006

New Zealand Movies: 63782

Political Thrillers: 10504

Quirky Romance: 36103

Reality TV: 9833

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

TV Shows: 83

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405