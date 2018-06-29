Second teenager arrested on suspicion of murder of Sheffield boy

Have your say

A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 15-year-old boy in a Sheffield street.

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy this morning (Friday) in connection with the murder of Samuel Baker who was stabbed to death on Lowedges Road at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24.

Samuel was taken to hospital but died around an hour later.

One boy, aged 15, has already been charged with murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.