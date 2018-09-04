Second man charged with murder over death of ‘free-spirited’ Sheffield father-to-be  

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of a ‘free-spirited and kind’ father-to-be from Sheffield.

Courtney Jones, aged 26, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found injured at a property in Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire, on August 25.

Sydney Andrew Cooper, aged 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

This comes after Charlie Cooper, aged 19, of Ashby Road, Totton, was previously charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

In a statement, Mr Jones’ family said: “Courtney was the most loving and loyal person you could meet.

“He was free spirited and kind and was very much looking forward to becoming a dad.

“He was also a fantastic step dad and partner to his girlfriend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

“This tragic loss has affected his family deeply. A bright shining light of goodness has sadly left this world.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Rosette, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.