Second man charged following murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss who was found stabbed to death at her home.

Andrew Ashby, 22, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, was charged with assisting an offender in connection with the death of Jill Hibberd on Tuesday.

Ms Hibberd, 73, was found dead at her home on Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on the morning of Thursday, May 31.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Ashby was bailed and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 12.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged with murder and burglary in June and remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Ms Hibberd ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

A Companies House report lists her as the sole director of the business, which opened in 2009 and claims to offer relaxation therapies but is listed on adult websites advertising massage parlours and saunas.