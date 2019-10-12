Second Doncaster restaurant ordered to improve after zero star food hygiene rating
A second Doncaster Indian restaurant has been ordered to improve after being given a zero star food hygiene rating.
Bosses at The Lotus in Warmsworth have been told major improvements are required after a recent inspection.
It comes after the Elachi in Armthorpe was also given a zero star rating.
The report said that improvements were needed in areas such as hygiene, cleanliness and food preparation.
The inspection, carried out on September 5, said the Warmsworth Road restaurant needed major improvement in the following areas:
Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The report said that major improvement was required across all areas of the restaurant.
The Lotus is housed in a building formerly known as The Cecil pub.